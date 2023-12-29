Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 30,611 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $312.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

