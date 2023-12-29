Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 43,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,120 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

