Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 5,825 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

