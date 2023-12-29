SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.66

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 41435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth approximately $61,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after buying an additional 383,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 370,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

