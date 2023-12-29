Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 250,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86.

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $201.23 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $202.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $4,989,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.