SOL Capital Management CO Buys Shares of 50,765 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4,700.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.22 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

