SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $260.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

