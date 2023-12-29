SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGSD. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.47 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

