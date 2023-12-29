SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF alerts:

Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ROBO opened at $57.65 on Friday. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.