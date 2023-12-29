SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

