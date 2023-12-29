SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

