SOL Capital Management CO Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.