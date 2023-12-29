SOL Capital Management CO Sells 30,595 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

