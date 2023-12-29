SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VSS stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.