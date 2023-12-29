SOL Capital Management CO Sells 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

