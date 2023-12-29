SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

