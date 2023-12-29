Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

SWX stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after purchasing an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

