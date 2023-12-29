SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

