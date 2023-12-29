Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

LNT opened at $51.32 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

