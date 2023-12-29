Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

