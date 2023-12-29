Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

