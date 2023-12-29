S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

STBA opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 682.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,813,000 after acquiring an additional 220,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 184,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

