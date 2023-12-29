Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$76.85 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$46.02 and a 1 year high of C$85.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.30 million. Analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.5382653 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

