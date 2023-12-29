Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,033,000 after buying an additional 185,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.