Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.