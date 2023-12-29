StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.