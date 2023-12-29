StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.