StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

