StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.04.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
