StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

