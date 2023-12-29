StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 2.9 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.