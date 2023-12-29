StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pulmatrix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

