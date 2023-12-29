StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Price Performance
RDCM opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
