StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Price Performance

RDCM opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.