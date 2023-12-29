StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

