StockNews.com Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

