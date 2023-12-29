StockNews.com Downgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

LND opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

