StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

