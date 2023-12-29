StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

