StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

