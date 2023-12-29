StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.49.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.