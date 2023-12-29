StockNews.com Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.14.

Copa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CPA opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

