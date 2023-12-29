StockNews.com Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.96.

MRVL opened at $61.30 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

