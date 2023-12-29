StockNews.com Upgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Buy

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,166,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after buying an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

