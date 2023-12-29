StockNews.com Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $564.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Camden National by 8.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Camden National by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

