StockNews.com Upgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Hold

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.