StockNews.com Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “Hold”

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $984.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $41,311,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 980,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $21,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

