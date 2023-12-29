Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

