Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

NYSE:ACN opened at $351.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

