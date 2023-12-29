Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MPC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

