Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

SPH opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,538 shares of company stock valued at $402,078 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

