SWAN Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,338 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.3% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

