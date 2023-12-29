TD Cowen Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $9.00

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 408.47% from the company's previous close.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

