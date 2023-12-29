TD Cowen Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $9.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s previous close.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.90.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
