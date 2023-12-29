TD Cowen Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $9.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s previous close.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.